President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To US President-Elect Donald Trump
Date
11/26/2024 12:27:59 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On November 25, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Donald Trump, President of the
United States of America.
Azernews reports that, during the conversation,
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Donald trump on his
re-election as President of the United States. The President of
Azerbaijan emphasized that this decisive victory reflects the
strong support and trust of the American people in the political
course pursued by President Donald Trump.
The head of state underlined that President Donald Trump's
activities will play an even more significant role in ensuring
global security.
The head of state noted that during his first presidential term,
Donald Trump paid special attention to strengthening friendship and
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States. President
Ilham Aliyev expressed hope for joint efforts to further advance
bilateral relations.
President Donald Trump, in turn, expressed his deep gratitude to
President Ilham Aliyev for the sincere congratulations. Donald
Trump stressed the importance of working together through joint
efforts to develop cooperation between the two countries.
MENAFN26112024000195011045ID1108925699
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.