Prominent Playwright That Leaves Deep Mark In National Literature

Laman Ismayilova
People's Writer Imran Gasimov has contributed to the treasury of
Azerbaijani literature with his creative pursuits and artistic
discoveries.
Throughout his multifaceted literary activity, he has penned
works in various genres that left no one indifferent.
Imran Gasımov's plays, which have successfully been brought to
the stage, are valued achievements of Azerbaijani dramaturgy. The
films based on his screenplays have become noteworthy art pieces
with memorable characters, still warmly embraced by cinema lovers
today.
November 25 marks the 106th anniversary of the birth of the
prominent playwright, and screenwriter.
The dramatist and screenwriter Imran Gasımov was born on
November 25, 1918, in Baku into an intellectual family.
He was named after his uncle, Imran Gasımov, who played a
significant role in the establishment and development of musical
theater in Azerbaijan alongside great artists such as Uzeyir
Hajibayli, Huseyngulu Sarabski, Jalil Mammadguluzade and many
others
After graduating from high school in 1934, Imran Gasımov
initially studied at the Philology Faculty of Azerbaijan State
University and later attended screenwriting courses in Moscow.
Imran Gasımov, who made invaluable contributions to the
development of Azerbaijani literature, cinema, and theater, held
various positions, including Head of the Screenwriters Department
in Moscow, First Deputy Minister of Azerbaijani Cinematography,
Editor-in-Chief of the journal "Literaturnıy Azerbaydjan," and from
1975 until his death in 1981, he served as the First Secretary of
the Board of the Azerbaijani Writers' Union. He was awarded the
title of People's Writer and the State Prize of Azerbaijan.
The novel "Uzaq sahillərdə," co-authored with writer Hasan
Seyidbayli, became one of the most popular works of its time.
The theme of the sea has a special place in his works, evident
in titles such as "Xəzər neftçiləri haqqında dastan" (A Tale of the
Caspian Oilmen), "Dəniz cəsurları sevir" (The Sea Brave Love),
"İnsan məskən salır" (Man Settles), "Arzu" (Desire), "Xəzər
üzərində şəfəq" (Dawn Over the Caspian), and others.
Imran Gasımov was also a talented screenwriter, with many films
produced based on his screenplays.
The film "Uzaq sahillərdə," based on the novel of the same name
co-written with H. Seyidbəyli, gained particular fame.
The film has been translated into 25 languages, won first place
at festivals in Asia and Africa, and received an award in
Canada.
The films created from his screenplays powerfully depict
dedication, love, and the clear expression of the feelings and
emotions of both contemporaries and innovators. Movies such as
"Onun böyük ürəyi" (His Great Heart) and "İnsan məskən salır" are
still enjoyed today.
Imran Gasımov, as a novelist, dramatist, screenwriter, and
publicist, is among the writers who have made significant
contributions to the development of Azerbaijani literature.
Various monographs and works have been written about his
creativity.
In addition to his literary endeavors, he was also a public
figure. Frequently traveling abroad, he engaged in meetings and
wrote memoirs about interesting personalities.
Imran Gasımov lived for 63 years. His rich creativity holds an
esteemed place in our literature and film art. The writer passed
away on April 20, 1981.
