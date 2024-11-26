Prominent Playwright That Leaves Deep Mark In National Literature

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

People's Writer Imran Gasimov has contributed to the treasury of Azerbaijani literature with his creative pursuits and artistic discoveries.

Throughout his multifaceted literary activity, he has penned works in various genres that left no one indifferent.

Imran Gasımov's plays, which have successfully been brought to the stage, are valued achievements of Azerbaijani dramaturgy. The films based on his screenplays have become noteworthy art pieces with memorable characters, still warmly embraced by cinema lovers today.

November 25 marks the 106th anniversary of the birth of the prominent playwright, and screenwriter.

The dramatist and screenwriter Imran Gasımov was born on November 25, 1918, in Baku into an intellectual family.

He was named after his uncle, Imran Gasımov, who played a significant role in the establishment and development of musical theater in Azerbaijan alongside great artists such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Huseyngulu Sarabski, Jalil Mammadguluzade and many others

After graduating from high school in 1934, Imran Gasımov initially studied at the Philology Faculty of Azerbaijan State University and later attended screenwriting courses in Moscow.

Imran Gasımov, who made invaluable contributions to the development of Azerbaijani literature, cinema, and theater, held various positions, including Head of the Screenwriters Department in Moscow, First Deputy Minister of Azerbaijani Cinematography, Editor-in-Chief of the journal "Literaturnıy Azerbaydjan," and from 1975 until his death in 1981, he served as the First Secretary of the Board of the Azerbaijani Writers' Union. He was awarded the title of People's Writer and the State Prize of Azerbaijan.

The novel "Uzaq sahillərdə," co-authored with writer Hasan Seyidbayli, became one of the most popular works of its time.

The theme of the sea has a special place in his works, evident in titles such as "Xəzər neftçiləri haqqında dastan" (A Tale of the Caspian Oilmen), "Dəniz cəsurları sevir" (The Sea Brave Love), "İnsan məskən salır" (Man Settles), "Arzu" (Desire), "Xəzər üzərində şəfəq" (Dawn Over the Caspian), and others.

Imran Gasımov was also a talented screenwriter, with many films produced based on his screenplays.

The film "Uzaq sahillərdə," based on the novel of the same name co-written with H. Seyidbəyli, gained particular fame.

The film has been translated into 25 languages, won first place at festivals in Asia and Africa, and received an award in Canada.

The films created from his screenplays powerfully depict dedication, love, and the clear expression of the feelings and emotions of both contemporaries and innovators. Movies such as "Onun böyük ürəyi" (His Great Heart) and "İnsan məskən salır" are still enjoyed today.

Imran Gasımov, as a novelist, dramatist, screenwriter, and publicist, is among the writers who have made significant contributions to the development of Azerbaijani literature.

Various monographs and works have been written about his creativity.

In addition to his literary endeavors, he was also a public figure. Frequently traveling abroad, he engaged in meetings and wrote memoirs about interesting personalities.

Imran Gasımov lived for 63 years. His rich creativity holds an esteemed place in our literature and film art. The writer passed away on April 20, 1981.