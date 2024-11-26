Azercell Hosts Panel Discussion On Role Of Corporations In Driving Sustainability

(MENAFN- AzerNews) leaders from Google, Ambition Loop, and Azerbaijan Railways joined Azercell to explore corporate responsibility, innovative solutions, and collaborative approaches to advancing sustainability

“Azercell Telecom” LLC organized a panel discussion titled“The Role of Corporations in Driving Sustainability,” bringing together leading experts, corporate innovators, and sustainability advocates to discuss the critical role of businesses in shaping a sustainable future. The event featured insights from both global and local leaders, emphasizing the importance of corporate responsibility, innovative solutions, and collaborative efforts in addressing climate challenges.

The panel included Shirin Aliyeva, Chief Legal and Data Strategy Officer at Azercell, Aybaniz Ismayilova, Head of Communications Department at Azerbaijan Railways, Adam Elman, Sustainability Director at Google EMEA, and Gonzalo Muñoz, Co-founder of Ambition Loop. Movlan Pashayev, S3 Regional CEO, served as the moderator, facilitating a discussion on how corporations can lead by example in environmental stewardship and align efforts with stakeholders to drive meaningful progress in sustainability.

The session explored various aspects of corporate sustainability, including the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in tackling global climate goals. Adam Elman from Google highlighted how AI is being utilized to provide actionable insights, enhance predictive capabilities for adapting to climate change, and optimize high-impact applications to support sustainability initiatives.

Representing NGO's at the panel, Gonzalo Muñoz from Ambition Loop addressed the importance of collaboration across industries, geographies, and sectors, stressing the need for diverse representation and partnerships to achieve transformative change.

Local examples of sustainability leadership were also discussed. Shirin Aliyeva presented Azercell's ESG strategy and highlighted the company efforts to enhance energy efficiency and integrate renewable energy solutions, including the deployment of 35 green base stations in the Karabakh region, which rely on renewable energy for 60% of their operational time. Azercell's active participation in global initiatives such as the UN Global Compact and the GSMA Climate Action Taskforce was noted, showcasing the company's dedication to inspiring broader industry efforts toward sustainability.

Aybaniz Ismayilova shared Azerbaijan Railways recently launched ESG report, outlining the company's commitment to decarbonizing local rail transport through alternative energy resources and digital innovations. The environmental benefits of rail transport were highlighted as part of its broader sustainability agenda.

The panel concluded with a call to action for corporations, governments, and NGOs to unite efforts in accelerating progress toward global climate goals. Azercell reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability, leveraging innovation and partnerships to drive positive change and contribute to a greener future.