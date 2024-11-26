Azercell Hosts Panel Discussion On Role Of Corporations In Driving Sustainability

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
industry leaders from Google, Ambition Loop, and
Azerbaijan Railways joined Azercell to explore corporate
responsibility, innovative solutions, and collaborative approaches
to advancing sustainability
“Azercell Telecom” LLC organized a panel discussion titled“The
Role of Corporations in Driving Sustainability,” bringing together
leading experts, corporate innovators, and sustainability advocates
to discuss the critical role of businesses in shaping a sustainable
future. The event featured insights from both global and local
leaders, emphasizing the importance of corporate responsibility,
innovative solutions, and collaborative efforts in addressing
climate challenges.
The panel included Shirin Aliyeva, Chief Legal and Data Strategy
Officer at Azercell, Aybaniz Ismayilova, Head of Communications
Department at Azerbaijan Railways, Adam Elman, Sustainability
Director at Google EMEA, and Gonzalo Muñoz, Co-founder of Ambition
Loop. Movlan Pashayev, S3 Regional CEO, served as the moderator,
facilitating a discussion on how corporations can lead by example
in environmental stewardship and align efforts with stakeholders to
drive meaningful progress in sustainability.
The session explored various aspects of corporate
sustainability, including the role of artificial intelligence (AI)
in tackling global climate goals. Adam Elman from Google
highlighted how AI is being utilized to provide actionable
insights, enhance predictive capabilities for adapting to climate
change, and optimize high-impact applications to support
sustainability initiatives.
Representing NGO's at the panel, Gonzalo Muñoz from Ambition
Loop addressed the importance of collaboration across industries,
geographies, and sectors, stressing the need for diverse
representation and partnerships to achieve transformative
change.
Local examples of sustainability leadership were also discussed.
Shirin Aliyeva presented Azercell's ESG strategy and highlighted
the company efforts to enhance energy efficiency and integrate
renewable energy solutions, including the deployment of 35 green
base stations in the Karabakh region, which rely on renewable
energy for 60% of their operational time. Azercell's active
participation in global initiatives such as the UN Global Compact
and the GSMA Climate Action Taskforce was noted, showcasing the
company's dedication to inspiring broader industry efforts toward
sustainability.
Aybaniz Ismayilova shared Azerbaijan Railways recently launched
ESG report, outlining the company's commitment to decarbonizing
local rail transport through alternative energy resources and
digital innovations. The environmental benefits of rail transport
were highlighted as part of its broader sustainability agenda.
The panel concluded with a call to action for corporations,
governments, and NGOs to unite efforts in accelerating progress
toward global climate goals. Azercell reaffirmed its commitment to
sustainability, leveraging innovation and partnerships to drive
positive change and contribute to a greener future.
