Almost 350 Objects Privatized In Ukraine This Year - Nemchinov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, 343 objects worth about UAH 3 billion have been privatized in Ukraine.

These figures were provided by of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“The State Property Fund, as a specialized body of executive state power, informed the Cabinet of Ministers that as of now, these are 343 objects with a total value of about UAH 3 billion,” Nemchinov said.

He recalled that following the resumption of privatization under martial law, Prozorro became the sole for bidding. The minister stated that both large- and small-scale privatization are conducted in accordance with the same regulations, and all bidders have access to all necessary information. The auctions are held online, allowing buyers from around the world to participate.

However, Nemchinov noted that Ukrainians remain the main investors.

The official added that the budget for 2025 provides for at least UAH 3.2 billion in revenues from the lease and sale of objects, which should be provided by the State Property Fund.

As reported, 839 successful online auctions have been held in the two years since the launch of privatization auctions through the Prozorro system.