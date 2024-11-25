Ahava Productions Announces Exciting Development: Interactive Camino Map

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Map the Camino

Ahava Productions-A Catholic production company making movies and that move the soul.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ahava Productions , a leading international production company known for creating faith-based films such as Santiago: THE CAMINO WITHIN , has, with incredibly grateful hearts, revealed their newest development in building community around a shared journey –– an interactive map of the renowned Camino de Santiago.“Map the Camino” allows users to share their way, including name, location, and manner of experiencing the Camino –– whether they physically walked the routes in Spain, desire to do so one day, or have journeyed spiritually by watching Santiago: THE CAMINO WITHIN. Their information is then pinned on to the digital world map, immersing each person in a universal network of Camino devotees.“Map the Camino” interactively illustrates how the transformative seed of this pilgrimage route has been sown in local communities, across countries, and even from one continent to the next. With this visual resource for the universality of the Camino community, Ahava Productions hopes that“Map the Camino” users will feel an exciting element of unity with their brothers and sisters across the globe.Santiago: THE CAMINO WITHIN continues its well-received Latin American tour into 2025. Ahava Production is deeply grateful for all those that have supported their mission, with both prayers and financial resources. Throughout this most recent release, thousands of Spanish-speaking viewers in 17 countries have experienced this contemplative journey with Saint James. The unveiling of Ahava Production's interactive map coincides beautifully with this international step for Santiago: THE CAMINO WITHIN, as the film continues to build community and to touch hearts around the world.Ahava Productions is a non-profit faith-based production company that relies on donors and supporters to join together in community for the creation and distribution of film and music that bring beauty, light and truth to our world. For 10 years, they have been spreading the news of the Gospel to all corners of the earth, releasing 79 total productions in both Spanish and English. As with this newest development, Ahava Productions continues to envision and create new ways to further the apostolate mission of inspiring souls and drawing them closer to God through magnificent movies and music.Please visit to learn how you can become an integral part of the mission of Ahava Productions.(For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Jen Boersma of Foley PR - ...)

Jenny Boersma

Foley PR

+1 516-297-1178

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.