MHA Set To Outline J & K Govt Roles
Date
11/25/2024 3:13:42 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to soon release the Business Rules for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), outlining the roles and powers of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Administrative Secretaries, and other key officials.
According to reports, these rules have been drafted by the Union Territory (UT) government in consultation with stakeholders and forwarded to the MHA for approval. The need for Business Rules arose after J&K transitioned from a state to a Union Territory, following over six years of Central rule.
The powers of the Lieutenant Governor, which include authority over the Home Department and All India Services (AIS), have already been clearly defined under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019. While the Act has delineated many responsibilities, the formal Business Rules will provide further clarity in key areas.
The General Administration Department (GAD) of the UT Government conducted extensive consultations to frame these rules before. (KNS)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
ADVERTISEMENT
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Also
Govt Bans Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, Says It Aims To Establish Islamic State
Tribunal Upholds Ban On 6 J&K Separatist Groups
MENAFN25112024000215011059ID1108924515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.