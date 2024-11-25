Sybiha Emphasizes India's Role In Promoting Just, Lasting Peace In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) India's global role is crucial for promoting a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This was emphasized by Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha following a meeting in Rome with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Ukrinform reports.

The head of Ukrainian noted“meaningful” talks with Minister Jaishankar on a number of bilateral and international issues.

"I appreciate India's support for Ukraine's and territorial integrity. India's global role is critical to advancing a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine," Sybiha wrote on X.

The minister said he had informed his Indian counterpart about the latest developments on the ground Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including nuclear energy facilities, as well as the recent use of an IRBM.

"We discussed the implementation of our leaders' agreements and agreed to hold the next intergovernmental commission meeting in the coming months," the head of the foreign ministry said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, during a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohamed Bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi in Rome, agreed to deepen cooperation and expand Qatar's humanitarian role in Ukraine.

On November 25-26, Sybiha is visiting Italy to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven.