Lebanon: 12 Killed, 16 Injured In Israeli Occupation Airstrikes
11/25/2024 3:02:57 PM
BEIRUT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Lebanese health Ministry on Monday declared that Israeli Occupation strikes killed 12 people and injured 16 others.
The Ministry's emergency operations center said the strikes targeted several areas, including Sour and Maarakeh.
The southern part of the capital Beirut was the target of violent Israeli occupation strikes, reported Lebanese National News Agency.
It added that occupation forces continued attempts to take control of Khiyam area, bombing residences and deploying troops in nearby town of Deir Mimas.
Since September 23, Lebanon has been under heavy Israeli occupation airstrikes, causing major losses in lives and property, as well as the displacement of hundreds of thousands. (end)
