The Hong Kong Institution Of Engineers Launches Its First-Ever Unsdgs Ebook Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Ir Eric MA, President (4th left), Ir Prof Frank CHAN, Vice President cum Advisor of the Working Group (3rd right), Ir Wilson KWOK, Chairman of the Working Group (3rd left), Ir Norman CHAN, Member of Working Group (2nd right), Ir Kelvin TANG, Member of Working Group (2nd left), Ir ZHOU Yan, Member of Working Group (1st right), and Ir Prof Alfred SIT, Chief Executive and Secretary (1st left) attended the launch of HKIE's UNSDGs eBook Engineered for Sustainability: Hong Kong's Contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.