UTR Sports Partners With Stack Sports To Launch Teaminn Travel Services For Tennis And Pickleball

Image caption: UTR Sports Partners with Stack Sports to Launch TeamInn Travel Services.

TeamInn by Stack Sports will offer streamlined, competitive travel booking solutions, enhancing the overall event experience and making it easier for the UTR Sports community to access high-quality accommodations at preferred rates. This expansion aligns with UTR Sports' commitment to improving convenience for its global network, offering valuable support to those traveling to UTR Sports tennis and pickleball events.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Stack Sports to integrate TeamInn travel services, we are making travel easier and more affordable for our participants, officials, and families,” said Mark Leschly, Chairman and CEO of UTR Sports.“Our mission is to connect the tennis and pickleball communities around the world, and TeamInn is an important addition to that vision. Together with Stack Sports, we're excited to enhance the event experience by offering seamless travel options tailored to our needs.”

The addition of TeamInn to the UTR Sports ecosystem brings further operational efficiency and convenience, reinforcing UTR Sports' role as a comprehensive service provider in the tennis and pickleball spaces. TeamInn offers a full suite of travel services, from hotel booking to exclusive group rates, ensuring that travel logistics are one less hurdle for participants and organizers.

The TeamInn travel platform will be integrated across UTR Sports' numerous events, including the UTR Pro Tennis Tour and various youth and amateur competitions, offering a unified solution for booking accommodations worldwide. This partnership underscores UTR Sports' and Stack Sports' dedication to enhancing player experiences and advancing sports engagement through comprehensive, innovative solutions.

About UTR Sports:

The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports Platform is anchored by our patented ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology tools and solutions relevant and valuable to players, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is creating opportunities and pathways, including the UTR Pro Tennis Tour, for players from all over the world, in all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more fun, affordable, and flexible experience.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit .

