Thanksgiving Eve Supershow At The Cutting Room

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thanksgiving Eve Supershow

Cutting Room

Leaf Global

Kelli Baker announces event to benefit Asheville artists Impacted by Hurricane Helene

- Kelli BakerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York City-based artist, Kelli Baker, hosts an inspiring evening of music, unity, and compassion as Artists for Asheville takes center stage on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 9:30 PM at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016).This special benefit concert aims to support Asheville, North Carolina artists, musicians, and educators affected by Hurricane Helene, with proceeds going directly to the LEAF Global Arts Artist Relief Fund. The stage is an eclectic mix of live performances spanning blues, folk, jazz, and rock.The event underscores the resilience of Asheville's vibrant arts community and the power of collective action to rebuild and restore. Asheville, known for its natural beauty and cultural vibrancy, was deeply impacted by Hurricane Helene.“This benefit concert is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the affected community and directly contribute to the rebuilding of homes, restoration of services, and support for local artists who lost their income,” said Baker.A stellar lineup of musicians will join Kelli Baker including Noé Socha, Junior Mack, Benny Harrison, Lizzie Edwards, Danielia Cotton, Melissa & McKinney (Asheville artists), Thomas Hutchings, Mike Merritt, Dr. Simon Mills, Alyson Faith, Dave Kolker and more TBA.Concert goers can bid on exclusive items like signed memorabilia, local artwork, and unique experiences donated by Asheville supporters. Attendees can also engage with fellow music fans passionate about making a positive impact within the Asheville community.Tickets available nowMore about Kelli Baker:Known as "The Phoenix," Kelli Baker, was born in Phoenix, Arizona, and moved to New York in 2012, quickly becoming a dynamic figure in the city's music scene. Starting in the church choir, she evolved through various styles-fronting a hard rock band, forming a folk duo, and honing her craft in NYC's blues jams.Kelli's rendition of "Dr. Feelgood" reached #1 on the Roots Music Report Blues Chart, and she won the Long Island/Brooklyn/Queens division of the International Blues Challenge. Recently honored by the National Women in Blues, Kelli has headlined festivals and just opened for GRAMMY-winner Danielle Nicole this September at the Paxico Blues Festival. She is signed under Sony Music with Bad Jeu Jeu Records.More about LEAF:LEAF Global Arts connects cultures and creates community through music, arts education and experiences, to cultivate curiosity, preserve cultures and promote global understanding. LEAF began in 1995. LEAF is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: ... or visit .

Simon Mills

E&R Publishers New York

+ +1 9177331427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Thanksgiving Eve Supershow

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.