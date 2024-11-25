Amalfi Jets Exclusive Black Friday Offer: Join The Amalfi One Jet Card With $500K Deposit & Receive A Bruce Wayne Rolex

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amalfi Jets , a leading private jet charter provider, is thrilled to announce an exclusive beginning on Black Friday, November 29th, 2024. Clients who deposit $500,000 into an Amalfi One Jet Card account will receive a Rolex GMT-Master II Bruce Wayne watch as a gesture of appreciation for choosing Amalfi Jets to meet their private aviation needs.

This special promotion reflects Amalfi Jets' dedication to offering outstanding service and rewarding its clients with meaningful gifts.“We are proud to offer our clients a Rolex as a symbol of the quality, precision, and excellence they can expect when flying with Amalfi Jets,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets.“This is our way of thanking clients for their continued trust and support.”

The promotion will run through December 2nd, 2024, giving clients who make a $500,000 deposit the opportunity to enjoy a Rolex watch, along with all the exceptional benefits that come with flying Amalfi Jets. Known for its unmatched service and reliability, Amalfi Jets offers access to a network of over 3,500 aircraft worldwide, ensuring flexible, seamless, and comfortable travel for business and leisure alike.

Amalfi Jets provides priority access to aircraft with guaranteed availability within 48 hours, ensuring clients can rely on efficient and timely travel. The Amalfi One Jet Card offers personalized services, including complimentary car services, priority airport access, and a dedicated concierge to handle every detail of a trip, so clients can focus on what truly matters. With industry-low capped hourly rates and a safety-first approach, Amalfi Jets offers clients peace of mind and exceptional value.

Since its founding in 2020, Amalfi Jets has rapidly become a leader in the private aviation space. With a commitment to superior service and a growing global network, the company is the trusted choice for discerning travelers who seek a seamless and personalized travel experience.

For more information on this exclusive promotion or to learn more about Amalfi Jets, visit .

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more, reach out to Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets via email at ... or by phone at +1 (805) 728-5393.

