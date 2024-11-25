Exhibition Of Rare Artefacts Inaugurated In Jammu

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary on Monday described J&K as an abode to varied cultures and traditions abundantly blessed with unique and exquisite artefacts and creations which symbolise unity in diversity.

He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of an exclusive heritage exhibition of over 500 exquisite artefacts of historical and cultural significance, organised by the Kala Kendra Society, Jammu, on the eve of World Heritage Day at Abhinav Theatre.

The Chief Secretary, while speaking on the occasion, exhorted the younger generation to visit the museums and monuments of their region to know and understand our historic legacy and cultural blend. He maintained that J&K's rare and extraordinarily enchanting culture and heritage besides its splendid natural grandeur fascinates the whole world.

He said that the exhibition has been keenly designed to provide a platform for private collectors dedicated to preserving objects of heritage significance.

He reiterated his commitment towards the preservation of J&K's heritage legacy while elaborating on the scheme being implemented for revival, restoration and protection of J&K's cultural inheritance.

The exhibition's key attractions included rare exhibits from the Kashmir School of Paintings, ancient copper utensils, manuscripts inscribed on Birch Bark (Bhojpatra), original text of Rajatarangini, an ancient historical chronicle, coins from the Kushan, Dogra, Sikh and British periods.

The event was a resounding success, drawing attention to the region's rich cultural heritage and the invaluable contribution of private collectors in its preservation.