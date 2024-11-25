CBD Dog Health's Nina's Edibles And Blanche's Edibles Honored With Editors' Choice Award From Pet Product News Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CBD Dog Health's Products Picked Over Hundreds of Products

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CBD Dog , a leader in pet holistic wellness products, is proud to announce that Nina's Edibles and Blanche's Edibles have been named a winner of Pet Product News' (PPN) Editors' Choice Awards 2024.

Pet Product News is the leading source for the latest pet news, the newest products and trends, and expert business solutions for independent pet retailers. Held annually, Pet Product News' Editor's Choice Awards shines a spotlight on new products that their editors have carefully selected for innovation, problem-solving attributes, shelf appeal, and more. After reviewing hundreds of products, PPN chose 46 products to win their Editor's Choice Awards 2024.

“We are delighted to have two of our products selected as award winners by Pet Product News. To be compared against hundreds of other pet brands and come out as winners is a great feeling for every member of our team,” said Angela Ardolino, founder of CBD Dog Health.“We strongly believe in the benefits of CBD for pets, and we're glad PPN recognized that with our products.”

CBD Dog Health is committed to helping pets and pet parents alike by offering premium hemp-derived products to enhance animals' well being. Crafted with care and expertise in collaboration with Real Dog Box , Nina's Edibles by CBD Dog Health offer a unique fusion of wholesome nutrition and the power of full spectrum hemp extract. Blanche's Edibles, made in collaboration with CocoTherapy , are organic, vegan, human-grade cookies that are low-calorie, hypoallergenic, as well as grain and gluten free.

For more information about CBD Dog Health, visit



About CBD Dog Health

CBD Dog Health is a leader in holistic pet wellness, offering a range of CBD products designed to promote natural health and healing for pets. Founded by Angela Ardolino, a renowned cannabis and fungi expert, the company is committed to providing pet owners with high-quality Full Spectrum Hemp Extract products that enhance pets' quality of life, from managing anxiety to supporting skin health. Learn more at

Media Contact

Trailblaze

...

CBD Dog Health

email us here

Joseph Straughan

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.