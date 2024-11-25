DTE Energy Foundation Announces Winners Of First Ever $300,000 Community Transformation Grant Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Twelve nonprofits across Michigan will receive a portion of the gran to help transform their communities

Detroit, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DTE Foundation announced today the winners of its first Community Transformation Grant Program, awarding $310,000 to 12 non-profit organizations across Michigan. This new initiative expands one of the Foundation's core pillars of giving - Community Transformation. Since the program's launch in March, the DTE Foundation has more than doubled its initial grant from $150,000 to address the overwhelming need for support, as demonstrated by the substantial number of project submissions.

“Community Transformation is a key pillar of giving for the DTE Foundation because transforming communities helps to improve lives, grow the local economy and make an equitable impact,” said Rodney Cole, president, DTE Foundation.“The applicants' responses exceeded our expectations, showcasing a significant need for support in this area. This program has enabled us to expand our impact through new partnerships, and we are eager to see the innovative initiatives these organizations will implement across the state.”

The DTE Foundation transforms underserved and disinvested communities by enhancing safety, expanding positive opportunities, and providing supportive services for youth and families. Through the DTE Foundation's Community Transformation pillar of giving, grants are awarded to organizations and initiatives that prioritize placemaking, positive family development and community-driven solutions. With this mission in mind, earlier this year, the DTE Foundation invited nonprofit organizations focused on community transformation to apply for a chance to receive a portion of the grant.

Community Transformation Grant Program Winners:

All Things Women Inc. (Detroit):

The organization's mission is to provide comprehensive housing and supportive services to women, children, families, and veterans in Michigan.

Project Description: The grant will allow the organization to expand its services, including emergency shelter and transitional housing.

Bethany Christian Services (Grand Rapids):

Bethany demonstrates the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by protecting children, empowering youth, and strengthening families through quality social services.

Project Description: The grant will support Bethany's Youth Empowerment Programs, which are designed to improve job and life skills for the next generation.

Better Way Detroit (Detroit):

Better Way Detroit provides dignity to those experiencing homelessness by offering a pathway to steady employment.

Project Description: The funding will enable ten people experiencing homelessness to obtain the dignity of work by being paid to clean three parks in Detroit. Better Way Detroit will work with shelter staff to identify those ready for employment and with the City of Detroit to identify parks in need of refurbishing.

Community Foundation of the Upper Peninsula (Escanaba):

The Community Foundation of the Upper Peninsula (CFUP) provides financial support to qualified tax-exempt organizations for projects aimed at solving community problems or enhancing life in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Project Description: The program will restore a local, run-down park to make it more suitable for all children, including those with emotional and physical issues. New equipment will enhance safety for all park users, with features such as fencing and additional lighting.

Grand Traverse Community Enrichment (Grand Traverse):

Project Description: The program aims to promote positive mental and physical health through martial arts and combat sports for at-risk groups throughout the region. Middle and high school students needing mental and physical outlets may lack transportation or funds to participate in after-school activities.

Healing Hearts Therapeutic Farm (Carleton):

Healing Hearts provides animal-assisted interventions for those who have experienced trauma or loss.

Project Description: The grant will support the organization's veteran program, Knowing Every Experience Presents Emotional Response (KEEPER), encouraging veterans to be fully present at the farm, bonding with and caring for the animals. Healing Hearts will offer several opportunities to register for the six-week sessions.

La Casa Guadalupana, Corp. (Detroit):

La Casa Guadalupana promotes family literacy, adult education, workforce preparation, and tutoring in Southwest Detroit, positively impacting the lives of immigrant adults and children.

Project Description: The grant will allow the organization to serve more adult students, helping them improve their English communication, complete high school-level literacy, and workplace readiness, leading to increased educational attainment, better social inclusion, and greater employability.

Life After Incarceration (Ypsilanti):

Life After Incarceration helps people overcome past experiences, manage current situations, and become better equipped with the skills needed to reenter their communities successfully, emphasizing that there is no 'one size fits all' solution.

Project Description: The funding will help the organization increase the number of people served by employing and retaining occupational therapy and peer specialist staff, allowing them to better meet community needs while focusing on foundational growth.

Start Garden (Grand Rapids):

Start Garden gives entrepreneurs access to pitch competitions, maker spaces, kitchen incubators, and many other programs to discover new value.

Project Description: The grant will support the organization's 5x5 Night, a monthly competition where five entrepreneurs compete to win $5,000 in startup capital to propel their business ideas forward.

Steen Foundation, Inc. (Detroit):

The Steen Foundation is a youth-led philanthropy aimed at investing in organizations that amplify youth voices in education.

Project Description: The grants will fund the organization's Youth-Led Mural Challenge, engaging and empowering young Black artists in Detroit, aged 16-25, from low to moderate-income backgrounds. This initiative provides these young artists with a platform to showcase their talents, gain recognition, and access opportunities that might otherwise be unavailable to them.

The Konnection (Detroit):

The Konnection is committed to improving student academic performance and attendance. Its mission is to inspire youth to broaden their horizons through positive relationships and healthy connections.

Project Description: The organization will provide the community with The Konnection Kloset, where students receive tangible items and a renewed sense of confidence and pride in their appearance and readiness for school.

United Way of Lapeer County (Lapeer):

The organization unites donors, volunteers, nonprofits, and businesses to create meaningful and lasting change in Lapeer County. United Way of Lapeer takes a leadership role in helping the community identify and address human care problems.

Project Description: Over 400 small nonprofits exist within the county, but small agencies lack the business acumen and support to maximize and expand services. The goal is to provide services to 50 nonprofit agencies in Lapeer County, reaching the most rural and economically challenged parts of the county and expanding access to agencies providing after-school programs, tutoring, arts, music, sports, and programs like 4H.

About the DTE Energy Foundation

The DTE Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, continuing the legacy of community support and involvement of its electric and natural gas utilities, which serve 2.3 million electric customers in Southeast Michigan and 1.3 million natural gas customers in Michigan. In 2023, the DTE Energy Foundation provided more than $16 million in grant support to nearly 300 nonprofits where the company has a business presence with a focus on driving positive, meaningful change in key areas like jobs, equity, human needs and the environment. As one of Michigan's leading corporate citizens, DTE aspires not only to be the best in the world, but the best for the world, serving as a force for growth and prosperity in the communities across Michigan. Visit DTEFoundation.com to learn more.

