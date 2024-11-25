The PWHL And Royale Unveil A Monumental Tribute To The Trailblazing Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crafted from the hockey sticks of players from the PWHL's first season,“The Inaugural Six” is a tribute to the who set the stage for future generations

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) launched, changing the game for the future of women's hockey. It was a milestone moment in professional sports and for women athletes. To honour the players who blazed the trail for the next generation, the PWHL has collaborated with Royale and Canadian artist Briony Douglas to create The Inaugural Six – a striking work of art that was crafted with the very hockey sticks used in the PWHL's first season.









Standing at four feet tall and six feet wide, The Inaugural Six is a larger-than-life sculpture shaped into a hockey helmet, symbolizing the unity, strength, and resilience of the players. It features hockey sticks from all six PWHL teams of the inaugural season, paying tribute to the grit, passion, and perseverance of the players from Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto.

“Our first season was unforgettable, thanks to the incredible players who gave their all each game and the fans who packed our arenas with unmatched energy,” said Jayna Hefford, Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, PWHL, and Hockey Hall of Famer.“This sculpture is a unique opportunity to continue connecting with our community and inspire the future athletes of our league. Collaborating with a brand like Royale, which shares our commitment to empowering women athletes, makes this tribute to our inaugural season even more meaningful.”

“When I first imagined this sculpture, I wanted it to not only represent the strength of the players but also the legacy they're building,” says artist Briony Douglas.“Each stick tells a story – of the goals scored, the battles fought on and off the ice, and the passion these athletes pour into every game. The Inaugural Six is about more than hockey; it's about breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations.”

As a proudly Canadian brand, this project aligns with Royale's ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that inspire communities across Canada, along with its dedication to increasing the visibility of women's professional hockey.

“We are proud to have partnered with the PWHL and Briony Douglas to commission this one-of-a-kind art piece,” said Jennifer Lo, Vice President, Marketing for Royale.“At Royale, we believe in championing initiatives that make a lasting impact, and The Inaugural Six represents everything that is special about this moment in women's sports. It's a lasting symbol to the players of the PWHL, what they've already accomplished, and a powerful reminder of what's still to come.”

Fans of hockey and art are invited to experience The Inaugural Six at Toronto's Eaton Centre from November 25 to November 28, leading up to the highly anticipated first game of the PWHL season on November 30. Visitors are encouraged to snap photos, share the experience online, and join in celebrating the powerful legacy these athletes are building.

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women's hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the first-ever Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which ranks companies' reputations. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About Royale

Royale products have been loved by Canadians for 60 years. It offers a full line of household paper products including bathroom tissue, paper towel, facial tissue, and napkins as well as premium baby diapers. Royale is made by Irving Consumer Products, a proud Canadian company.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at