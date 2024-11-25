Virtual Reality Strategic Intelligence Report 2024-2030 Featuring 250+ Leading And Challenging Vendors
Virtual reality (VR) is a technology that immerses the user in an entirely artificial world, which has the illusion of reality. According to the analyst forecasts, the global VR market, worth $11 billion in 2023, will generate revenues of $57 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% over the period.
VR is a niche Technology with gaming, entertainment, and professional training applications. Despite advances in hardware and software, VR faces significant challenges that will hinder its growth. One of the primary obstacles is cost. VR headsets, even those with basic features, typically cost between $200 and $1,000. Additionally, some VR headsets must be tethered to powerful devices to function effectively, which can further increase the overall cost.
Another challenge is the potential for negative health effects associated with prolonged VR use. Some users have suffered eye strain, headaches, and motion sickness. Addressing these health concerns is crucial to ensure the long-term viability of VR technology. Moreover, the development of compelling and diverse VR content remains a challenge. While there have been some successful VR experiences, creating content that truly captivates users and offers lasting value is not always easy. The lack of a thriving VR content ecosystem could limit the appeal of the technology.
VR has the potential to be a useful tool in various industries, but vendors must overcome barriers of cost, health concerns, and content development if the technology is to achieve mainstream acceptance.
This report provides an overview of the virtual reality theme. It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends. It includes comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for virtual reality revenues to 2030. These forecasts are split by end-user (consumer and enterprise) and platform (hardware and software). It contains details of M&A deals driven by the virtual reality theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of virtual reality. The detailed value chain shows comprises five segments: semiconductors, components, headsets, platforms, and applications and content. Leading and challenging vendors are identified across all five segments.
Tech companies are expanding the VR ecosystem and positioning it as a next-generation computing platform. This report tells you all you need to know about VR, including market forecasts to 2030 and profiles of the leading companies.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Industry Analysis Signals Value Chain Companies Sector Scorecards Glossary
Companies Featured
AAC Technologies ABB Acer Adlens AEye AI21 Labs Airbnb Airbus Akamai Alibaba Alphabet Altair Alteryx Amazon Amazon Ambarella AMD Amelia Analog Devices Anima Res Anthropic ANTVR ANYbotics ApertusVR AppGameKit Apple AppliedVR Arm Augment Aurora Autodesk Avegant BAE Systems Baidu Basler Beijing Academy of Artificial BigBear.ai BigML BigScreenVR Blu Wireless BOE Technology Boeing Bosch Brain Corp Broadcom Burberry BYD ByteDance (Pico) C3.ai Cadence Canbor Capcom Carl Zeiss CBAK Energy Technology Chukong Technologies CineVR Cirrus Logic Clarifai Cloudera Cloudfare Cognex Cohere Colopl Consortium (Semantic Web) Contextual AI Crytek Dassault Systemes Databricks DataRobot Desay Battery DigiLens Dispelix Dolby Labs DPVR Dynapack eBay Elbit Systems Electronic Arts EON Reality Epic Games Facewatch Fastly Festo Fetch Robotics Firsthand Technology Fove Fresnel Technologies Fulldrive Fullldrive FundamentalVR Genius Electronic Optical GM (Cruise) Godot Goertek Grakn Labs Gravity Sketch H2O.ai Hahn Group (Rethink Robotics) Himax Hive HP HTC Huawei Hugging Face (Bloom) Hyundai (Boston Dynamics) IBM iFlytek Ikea ImmersiveTouch Infineon Inflection AI Intel Intelligence (Wu Dao) iQiyi iRobot Japan Display Jasper Art JsDelivr Kandao Keras Kernel Keyence Khronos Group (OpenCL) Kinicho Kioxia Kopin Largan Precision Leica Lenovo Lens Technology LetinAR LG Display LG Energy Solution LG Innotek Lockheed Martin Lumus LVMH Magic Leap MakeML Mantis Vision MathWorks MediaTek Medical Realities MeetinVR Megvii (Face++) Merative Merge Labs Meta Micron Microoled Microsoft Midea (KUKA) Midjourney Mimi (3D Sound Labs) Mindmaze MindMotionPro Mistral AI Mobileye Mojo Vision Murata Myer Nanome Nanya Tech Nauto NetEase Netflix Neurala Neuralink Neuroelectrics NightCafe Northgrop Grumman Nvidia NXP Semiconductors Occipital Olympus OmniVision Omron Oncomfort OnSemi OpenAI OpenNN OpenXR Oracle Osmo.ai OssoVR OxfordVR Panasonic Penrose Studios Pimax PMD Pony.ai Qorvo Qualcomm Qualcomm (Wikitude) Renesas Rockwell Automation ROS-Industrial Samsung Electronics Samsung SDI Saphlux SAS SeeYA Technology Seiko Epson Sennheiser Sensata SenseTime Sherpa.ai Shinecon SideQuest Sighthound Sine Wave Sixense SK Hynix Skydance Skyworks Sony SoundHound SparkCognition Square Enix Stability.ai StackPath STMicroelectronics Superhot Synopsys TDK (ATL) TDK (InvenSense) Tecnotree Tencent Teradyne Tesla Texas Instruments Timbr.ai Toshiba TSMC Ubisoft Ultraleap Unisoc Technologies Unity Technologies Universal Display USound Valve Varjo Verizon Vicon ViewAR Visometry VividQ WayRay Western Digital Wild Technology Wolfram World Wide Web WorldViz X (Grok) Xiaomi Yangtze Memory Young Optics Yulio Technologies
