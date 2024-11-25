The Latest Construction Innovations And Industry Insights - November 25, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine covering the latest industry news, blogs, videos and more.This week's featured video, courtesy of CONEXPO-CON/AGG, tackles a critical topic: mental health and suicide in construction. Nic Parish of Burns Dirt Construction shares his personal journey with anxiety, burnout, and work addiction, underscoring the importance of family, hobbies, and open conversations about mental health. With the construction industry facing one of the highest rates of mental illness and suicide, addressing this issue is vital. Canadian resources, like the Centre for Suicide Prevention, offer invaluable tools and support.Featured content includes a range of topical subjects:.ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 84.100% Employee-owned, Graham Recognized as a Top 100 Employer in Canada for 2025.Montréal Chosen to Host the Prestigious World Conference on Earthquake Engineering 2028.Durham Greener Buildings Program Honors Energy Efficiency Leaders at First Evening of Recognition.Aging Infrastructure Highlights Canada's Struggle with Slowing Investment.Turning Waste into Resources: The Rise of Circular Construction Practices.The Master Group Opens LEED Gold-certified Distribution Centre in Montreal.Call for Speakers – Building Innovation 2025.Canada's construction leaders call on the federal government to address labour shortages, outdated policies, and investment gaps.Join Groundbreak Live to stay connected to the cutting edge of construction.Percolating Collaboration Podcast: Exploring AI's Impact on ConTech.Pharmaceutical Safety Solutions: Fall Protection and Access Systems for High-Risk Environments.Mitigating Contract Disputes in Construction Projects.Cadillac Fairview Breaks Ground on Housing Project at CF Carrefour Laval.Canadian Housing Starts Trend Flat in October Amid Regional Disparities.NECB 2020 User's Guide: A Key Resource for Energy Efficiency in Construction.Undocumented Workers: The Backbone of U.S. Industries at Risk.Navigating disputes with transparency.Canada's Building Investment Rises: September 2023 Insights.Procore Drives Connected Construction Innovation at Groundbreak 2024.Procore Launches Procore AI with New Agents to Boost Construction Management Efficiency.A Construction Worker's Journey from Addiction to RecoveryStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

