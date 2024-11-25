When Anil Kapoor Bullied Nana Patekar On Sets Of ‘Parinda’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Veteran Nana Patekar revealed that Anil Kapoor bullied him during filming of their film“Parinda.”

In a recent conversation with Anil, the 'Welcome' spoke about being replaced by Jackie Shroff in the 1989 film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Patekar mentioned that the change had occurred at Anil's insistence.

Nana shared,“You bullied me so much during Parinda. Let me tell you, I was going to play the brother's role in the film. We'd even done rehearsals. Jackie was hired later, because of Anil.”

He went on to add,“But I would like to thank him, because if he hadn't insisted on Jackie, I wouldn't have got the role of Anna.” Sharing his side of the story, 'the Mr India' actor clarified,“I was the casting director on the film Hum Paanch... I have done a bunch of odd jobs. I was in production, I was in casting, I would escort stars to set... I would tail Naseeruddin Shah. I've done it all. I had a huge role to play in the casting for Hum Paanch. I might be wrong, but I felt that for my brother's role in Parinda, Jackie would be the best choice. I'm being very honest with you.”

Nana replied,“Because of your honesty, I lost the role. You realise I didn't work with you for 19 years after that? I thought, 'Yeh toh bada bakwaas aadmi hai yaar (He's a terrible guy).” Anil explained that it wasn't personal; He simply made a suggestion to the director, and the final decision was his.“But you were the star, of course he'd listen to you. Jackie did a good job, though.

He won a Filmfare award for his performance,” the 'Vaccine War' actor further stated.“Parinda” featured Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit. The film won several accolades, including two National Film Awards.