Tom’S Watch Bar Announces Brooks Schaden And Shannon Mcniel As Co-Ceos

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier Sports Viewing and Entertainment Concept Taps Two Co-Founders to Lead Next Phase of Growth

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom's Watch Bar , the rapidly expanding premier venue for sports viewing and entertainment, has announced the appointment of Brooks Schaden and Shannon McNiel as Co-CEOs. Mr. Schaden and Mr. McNiel are both co-founders, along with fellow veterans Tom Ryan and Rick Schaden, both of whom remain with the company as Board members and active advisors. Rick Schaden remains Chairman of the Board.

"Brooks and Shannon have demonstrated the strength of their partnership over the past seven years, together successfully driving Tom's Watch Bar's growth to 12 – soon to be 13 – high-performing locations that bring an entirely new take on an elevated sports-viewing experience," said Rick Schaden, Chairman of Tom's Watch Bar. "Their complementary expertise and unified vision will accelerate the company's aggressive national expansion plans through 2025 and beyond."

Tom's Watch Bar continues to transform the sports entertainment industry, taking an innovative approach to create a high-energy atmosphere with an expansive drink menu and upscale food items that replicates the excitement of being at a live stadium. Their signature 360-degree viewing environment, anchored by a central stadium screen and hundreds of HD displays, capitalizes on surging demand across traditional sports, fantasy leagues, and sports betting through state-of-the-art audiovisual technology.

Mr. Brooks Schaden and Mr. McNiel previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively, playing integral roles in the company's development since its founding in 2018.

Mr. Brooks Schaden brings decades of entrepreneurial, private equity and investment banking experience, including key roles at Merrill Lynch, ABN-AMRO, and in the development of Smashburger during its high growth phase, and was directly involved in its eventual sale to Jollibee Foods.

"As Co-CEO, I'm energized to build on our tremendous momentum, having grown from a single location to 13 thriving venues in just five years," said Mr. Brooks Schaden. "Shannon and I share a clear vision for accelerating our national expansion and growing our sports partnerships around the country. I look forward to working together to deliver the premium sports entertainment experience our markets demand."

Mr. McNiel, recognized as a people-first operator, has held decades of senior leadership positions at premier restaurant brands including Texas Roadhouse, Bubbas 33, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, and Darden.

"I will remain focused on scaling the operational excellence and building the culture that has driven our success and consistently earned us top guest satisfaction scores," said Mr. McNiel. "Building on our proven playbook, we'll continue setting new standards for the premier sports-viewing experience in every market we enter."

"Brooks and Shannon have been the instrumental core in building Tom's Watch Bar into the thriving brand it is today," said Tom Ryan, Co-Founder. "I'm confident their combined leadership will propel the company to even greater heights as we embark on this exciting new chapter."

Tom's Watch Bar is slated to continue its aggressive expansion throughout 2024 and 2025, including the opening of its Indianapolis location before the end of this year, as it brings its innovative sports viewing concept to new markets across the United States.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience through its innovative“All the Sports, All the Time” concept. Featuring cutting-edge technology, premium food and beverage offerings, and an immersive atmosphere, Tom's Watch Bar is revolutionizing how fans experience sports. Currently operating 13 locations nationwide with aggressive expansion plans, the concept has proven successful across various markets, from major sports cities to entertainment districts.

For additional information or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Marisa Breese, ICR on behalf of Tom's Watch Bar

...



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

