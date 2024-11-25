ICD Leads Key Discussions On Sustainable Development And Green Finance At COP29
Date
11/25/2024 9:00:30 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private
Sector (ICD), part of the Islamic Development bank (IsDB) Group,
hosted several high-level sessions at COP29 in Baku, focusing on
sustainable economic development, climate finance, and the private
sector's role in green growth, Azernews
reports.
On November 18, ICD organized a session on financing women and
youth-led businesses in post-conflict regions. Eng. Hani Sani
Sonbol, Acting CEO of ICD, emphasized the importance of inclusive
financing for long-term peace. Remarks were also made by Ms. Nigar
Arpadarai, COP29 High-Level Champion, and Dr. Emin Huseynov,
Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan. The panel
featured experts such as Dr. Sahar Nasr, Executive Director of the
Zakat Fund, Ms. Jhale Hajiyeva, Executive Director of AMFA
Azerbaijan, Dr Elvin Afandi, Division Manager of ICD and Mr.
Dayanat Sadullayev, President of AMCHAM addressing the barriers
women and youth face in accessing finance.
ICD also hosted two other key sessions. On November 16, a panel
discussed leveraging multilateral climate funds to support
sustainable projects through public-private partnerships, featuring
experts like Dr. Mohammed Alyami, General Manager of the
Development Effectiveness Office at ICD, and David A. Dodd, CEO of
the International Sustainability Resilience Center. On November 19,
a session explored how financial institutions can promote green
finance, with participants including Dr. Fatih Yilmaz, Senior
Fellow at KAPSAR,Mr. Shahin Mahmudzade, Executive Director at the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Dr Elvin Afandi , Division Manager of
ICD and Mr Nabil Kadri, Managing Director of BNDES.
ICD's participation at COP29 highlights its commitment to advancing
sustainable development, green finance to private sector, and
empowering marginalized business communities. Through collaborative
initiatives, ICD continues to drive the role of the private sector
in achieving global sustainability goals.
MENAFN25112024000195011045ID1108922845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.