Netflix Documentary With Costa Rican Nature Wins Emmy
Date
11/25/2024 8:59:44 AM
Netflix Documentary with Costa Rican Nature Wins Emmy ⋆ The Costa Rica News
Updated: December 23, 2023Netflix Documentary with Costa Rican Nature Wins Emmy By TCRN STAFF December 21, 2023
The documentary“Wild Babies”, produced by Netflix and filmed in Costa Rica in some episodes by Brazilian filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade, has won an Emmy in Costa Rica, the life of Chico, a capuchin monkey from Guanacaste, was recorded. Travel, Adventure and Nature Program category
The Emmy was in the category of“Travel, Adventure and Nature Program”“Costa Rica, this is for you,” DeAndrade wrote on his Instagram account. The exuberant beauty of Costa Rica and the incredible biodiversity it houses, with 6% of the planet's species, made our country the ideal place to record part of the film. Tico pride
According to DeAndrade, Costa Rica was chosen not only for its unique conditions, but also for the pride that“Ticos” feel in showing the world wildlife stories. The series narrates the beginnings of life of several species of wild animal , while following them through their development.
