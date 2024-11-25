Booming Global Market For Nonwoven Weed Control Fabric With Growth Estimated To Reach $2.21 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nonwoven Weed Control Fabric Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The increasing demand for sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly weed control solutions is propelling the global market for nonwoven weed control fabric. The market size climbed notably in recent years, from $1.62 billion in 2023 to an estimated $1.72 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. This marked growth can be traced back to an increased adaptation of sustainable farming methods and landscaping, growth in horticulture activities, and a heightened focus on reducing chemical herbicide use in favor of more eco-friendly weed control solutions.

The nonwoven weed control fabric market size is projected to see substantial growth reaching up to $2.21 billion by 2028, achieving a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. This forward momentum is expected due to the rising demand for sustainable agricultural practices, swelling adaptation of landscaping and gardening activities, expanding commercial agriculture, and increasing government support for eco-friendly farming solutions.

A sneak peek in detailed insights of market packed in sample report:

What is Driving the Nonwoven Weed Control Fabric Market and What does the Future Hold?

A key driver accelerating the nonwoven weed control fabric market is the expansion of the global agricultural industry. This expansion is fueled by a surging demand for food, biofuels, and sustainable farming practices around the world. Nonwoven weed control fabric delivers a feasible and sustainable alternative to herbicides, maintaining soil health while simultaneously blocking weed growth, improving crop yields, and farming efficiency. According to recent data from the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, a UK-based government agency, the agricultural sector observed a 3.4% growth from 2021 to 2022, further augmenting the growth of the nonwoven weed control fabric market.

Enrich your details by booking the full report:

What Innovations and Trends are Emerging in Nonwoven Weed Control Fabric Market?

Prominent companies operating within the nonwoven weed control fabric market are innovating products by incorporating recycled materials and fortifying their sustainability credentials. They are integrating recycled polypropylene or biodegradable alternatives, aligning with global efforts to reduce plastic waste. As an example, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, a Belgium-based textile manufacturing company, launched a new product line, RECOVER, designed for sustainability and environmental responsibility. This eco-friendly weed control fabric, made from polypropylene with 30% recycled content, can reduce carbon emissions up to 35% while resisting damaging UV light and fluctuating temperature.

How is the Nonwoven Weed Control Fabric Market Segmented?

The composition of the nonwoven weed control fabric market covered in this report includes:

1 By Material: Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene, Other Materials

2 By Application: Agriculture, Landscaping, Construction, Other Applications

3 By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nonwoven Filtration Global Market Report 2024



Nonwoven Filter Media Global Market Report 2024



Spunbond Nonwovens Global Market Report 2024



Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.