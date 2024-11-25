UK hints it would detain Netanyahu

(MENAFN) The UK has indicated that it would likely honor the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime if he visited the country. The ICC issued the warrant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict. A spokesman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the UK is obligated to comply with both domestic and international law, though he noted that the country has never had to act on such a warrant, as no wanted individual has ever visited the UK.



Home Secretary Yvette Cooper avoided commenting directly on the warrant, emphasizing that the ICC is an independent body and reiterating the UK’s stance of prioritizing a ceasefire in Gaza. However, Labour MP Emily Thornberry was more explicit, saying that the UK would be required to arrest Netanyahu under its obligations as a member of the ICC. Israel and the US have both rejected the ICC’s actions, with the US expressing concern over the legal process behind the decision.



Several European countries, including the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, and Norway, have pledged to comply with the arrest warrant, while France has acknowledged its legitimacy but called the arrest process legally complicated. Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has invited Netanyahu to visit Budapest, stating that the ICC’s warrant would have no effect in Hungary.

