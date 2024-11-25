Commit Welcomes Fernando Hönig As Director Of Cloud Migrations, Leading Global AWS Migration Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fernando's global remit empowers him to redefine best practices and guide AWS migration strategies across continents, adding value to Commit's mission of bringing cutting-edge cloud solutions to organizations worldwide.

Commit, a renowned global services company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Fernando Hönig as their new Director of Cloud Migrations.

- Max Nirenberg, Global CRO and North America/UK Managing DirectorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Commit, a renowned global technology services company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Fernando Hönig as their new Director of Cloud Migrations. With an extensive background in architecting and managing cloud solutions, Fernando brings unparalleled expertise in AWS cloud migrations to this strategic role.Fernando is a recognized leader in the cloud migration landscape, known for his ability to create scalable, secure, and well-architected solutions that drive meaningful transformations. Previously, he held senior technical leadership roles, where he designed and implemented innovative migration strategies for diverse clients, ensuring alignment with AWS Well-Architected Framework standards and industry best practices. His expertise spans client engagement, migration planning, architecture design, and hands-on AWS solutions, making him an exceptional asset to Commit's global team.As a Director of Cloud Migrations, Fernando's mandate includes developing tailored AWS environments that address clients' unique business requirements, ensuring that each solution upholds the highest operational and security standards, and providing our migrating customers with one hand to shake. He will lead Commit's initiatives to improve delivery efficiency while building cloud migration plans that deliver measurable business outcomes. Fernando's global remit empowers him to redefine best practices and guide AWS migration strategies across continents, adding value to Commit's mission of bringing cutting-edge cloud solutions to organizations worldwide.Fernando's deep technical understanding and commitment to seamless client experiences uniquely position him to elevate Commit's cloud migration practice, enabling clients to unlock their full potential on AWS.“Commit has a fantastic track record for cloud solutions, and I'm excited to bring innovative migration practices that align with AWS Premier Partner standards and further Commit's position as a leader in cloud transformations,” said Fernando.Founded in Israel, Commit has established itself as a global powerhouse, empowering visionary organizations to reach their goals. With Fernando leading cloud migrations, Commit is poised to continue its robust growth trajectory in 2025, expanding its impact in global digital transformation and remaining a thought leader amongst AWS Premier Tier Partners with this unique aspect of AWS Migration Practice Management.“Fernando's background as a founder himself positions him uniquely to understand our goal of visionary velocity and an ideal fit to Commit's DNA,” said Max Nirenberg, Global CRO and North America/UK Managing Director.“His expertise in cloud migrations and ability to address complex client needs on a global scale will play a crucial role as we drive migration innovation, leverage the best of AWS technologies, and continue to meet the evolving demands of our clients.”As Director of Cloud Migrations, Fernando will foster strong client relationships, execute well-defined migration plans, and shape future-ready AWS environments that drive Commit's global growth and client success.About CommitCommit is a leading global tech services company with over 700 innovation experts across multiple disciplines and a presence in Israel, North America, the UK, and Europe. Commit is unwavering in delivering cutting-edge solutions, specializing in advanced technologies such as Cloud, GenAI, Software, IoT, Big Data, Cyber, Collaboration, and Data center migration projects. This dedication ensures our clients are always at the forefront of innovation. For more information, please visit .

karen campbell

Oliver & Ginger

+1 667-206-0208

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.