Black Hawk Cares Foundation Announces Partnership With Housing Made Simple To Provide Homes To Those Displaced In WNC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Black Hawk Cares Foundation announces a partnership with Made Simple, a provider of rapidly deployable housing solutions for temporary housing in WNC

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Hawk Cares Foundation Announces Partnership with Housing Made Simple to Provide Homes to Those Displaced from Recent Hurricane Flooding in Western North CarolinaThe Black Hawk Cares Foundation is proud to announce a partnership with Housing Made Simple (“HMS”), a provider of rapidly deployable housing solutions, to provide temporary homes to those left homeless after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. Black Hawk Cares Foundation and HMS will be working closely with local non-profit organizations, churches, and volunteers to identify families in need.Current estimates are that over a thousand families were left homeless after the recent overwhelming flood waters resulting from Hurricane Helene hit to Western North Carolina, more than 100,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, impacting an estimated 200,000 people. The response necessitated from such a tragic event has not been adequate for the need. Black Hawk Cares Foundation is humbled to augment recovery efforts by getting as many families as possible into a temporary emergency response shelter as they rebuild both lives and communities.Through generous donations to its 4 Walls and a Roof initiative, Black Hawk Cares Foundation will be purchasing housing units at a discount from Housing Made Simple and will immediately be providing the units to identified and qualified families in partnership with local non-profit organizations.SwiftBuilt HomesTM by Housing Made Simple are rapidly deployable, smartly designed housing solutions. The structural and functional design of the units makes them efficiently transportable and ideal for diverse housing scenarios and locations.“The Housing Made Simple team is honored to be partnered with Black Hawk Cares Foundation to provide emergency housing to families in Western North Carolina. That region means a lot to my family as we've spent a dozen summers there while our sons were at camp. The opportunity to support citizens in those communities through this extraordinarily difficult time is humbling,” said Christopher St. Pierre, CEO of HMS.“Having a dignified place to shelter is a fundamental necessity for all. Those who are unfortunate enough to be forced from their homes by events beyond their control is a human tragedy. We at Black Hawk Cares Foundation, with the help of Housing Made Simple and the generosity of ordinary people, can help by providing a safe, clean and highly functional place for them to live while they can get back on their feet. It is what good neighbors do,” said Brian Carr, Chairman of Black Hawk Cares Foundation.HMS' rapidly deployable SwiYBuiltTM Rapid ResponseTM units are fully foldable allowing for efficient shipping to remote loca[ons and quick to setup for temporary emergency response shelters, providing protec[on from the elements. Each unit is steel framed with galvanized sheet metal and insulated walls. SwiYBuiltTM's ExpandXTM Highland folds out to provide 400 sq Y of living space for post-disaster temporary housing, transi[onal housing, short- to long-term occupancy, or specialty uses like remote offices or clinics. Other benefits to HMS' SwiYBuiltTM line include:. EFFICIENT TRANSPORTATION - Shipping expense can be reduced compared to container structure or trailer type of units due to SwiftBuiltTM units' foldable and compact design.. RAPID DEPLOYMENT - By employing a hoist on a skid steer or similar machinery, the unit is promptly unfolded and quickly made ready for use with a 3-person crew.About Housing Made SimpleHousing Made Simple provides rapidly deployable, cost-effective, efficiently designed housing solutions. HMS' SwiftBuilt HomesTM product line stands out for its superior structural and functional designs, making them ideal for diverse scenarios. Whether its serving as temporary housing, offering rapid response solutions after a disaster, aiding communities in providing shelter to the displaced, or fulfilling the long- term housing needs of various communities or businesses, SwiftBuilt HomesTM is the go-to solution.About Black Hawk Cares FoundationThe Black Hawk Cares FoundaEon is dedicated to transforming lives by providing affordable, sustainable housing soluEons and empowering communiEes in need. We focus on bridging the gap between housing insecurity and stability by delivering both permanent housing and rapid response shelters for disaster relief. Our mission is to ensure that every individual has access to a safe and dignified place to call home, whether for long-term living or during Emes of crisis. Leveraging our experEse in construcEon and affordable housing, we work closely with government agencies, non-profits, local communiEes and our manufacturing partner Housing Made Simple to provide scalable soluEons that meet both immediate shelter needs and long-term housing stability.###Press Contact:Heather Strickland...BlackHawkCaresFoundation lSOURCE: Black Hawk Cares FoundationBLACK HAWK CARES FOUNDATIONHouston, Texas

