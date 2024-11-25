International Engineering Exhibition:“Shaping A Smart, Green Future With Zhejiang”

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The 2024 Zhejiang (Saudi Arabia) International Engineering successfully concluded on November 21 at the Dhahran International Exhibition Center in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Organized by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province and executed by the Zhejiang International Contractors Association and Hangzhou Boheng Business Exhibition Co., Ltd., the event was held in parallel with the influential Saudi Arabia (Dammam) and Building Materials Exhibition.

The Zhejiang delegation showcased a unified exhibition space, featuring 10 leading enterprises and 20 participants across a 105-square-meter area. Over the course of the four-day event, Zhejiang companies engaged with over 920 professional visitors from 12 countries and regions, achieving potential cooperation agreements valued at USD 5.7 million.

This exhibition highlights Zhejiang's continued commitment to global collaboration in engineering and construction. In recent years, the province has implemented significant initiatives under its "Groundnut Economy" and "No. 1 Opening-up Project," driving substantial growth in the international contracting sector. In 2023, Zhejiang's foreign engineering projects secured new contracts worth USD 4.92 billion, reflecting a 7.4% year-on-year increase, while cumulative turnover reached USD 6.94 billion, an 8.4% rise. These achievements have solidified Zhejiang's position as a leader in the industry, ranking fifth all provinces (municipalities) and advancing one position from the previous year.

Hangzhou Boheng Business Exhibition Co. Ltd served as the official media partner for the event.

