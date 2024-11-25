Raffles Udaipur Wins \'Favorite Indian Hotel For Design\' At The 14Th Annual Condé Nast Traveller Readers\' Travel Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2024 - Raffles Udaipur has been honored with the prestigious title of Favorite Indian Hotel for Design at the fourteenth edition of the Condé Nast Traveller Readers\' Awards. This recognition is a testament to the resort\'s exceptional design, which has captivated both domestic and international guests.



The Condé Nast Traveller Readers\' Travel Awards are recognized globally as a pinnacle of travel distinction, honoring excellence in hotels, destinations, airlines, and more. This recognition underscores Raffles Udaipur\'s commitment to exceptional service, luxury, and unforgettable guest experiences.



\"We are truly honored to receive the \'Favorite Indian Hotel for Design\' award,\" said Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffles Udaipur. \"As a brand, Raffles is committed to championing fine art and design in every landmark address. At Raffles Udaipur, our design philosophy reflects this commitment, blending European elegance with rich Indian heritage. Each space is thoughtfully curated to create a unique aesthetic experience, inviting guests to appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship that define our resort. We strive to offer not just luxury, but a celebration of art and culture that resonates with every patron.\"



Raffles Udaipur, located on a picturesque island within Udai Sagar Lake, is a sanctuary of beauty and charm. Designed by renowned architect Clive Gray, the property is inspired by classical European Palladian architecture, featuring grand domes, soaring ceilings, and expansive outdoor spaces. The design also incorporates rich Rajput-Mughal influences, such as chhatris, stucco work, jali panels, and Tikri art, seamlessly blending the cultures of distinct geographies. The core design philosophy is centered around the idea of a stately home, with a warm and welcoming ambiance that evokes the feel of a comfortable country house. At the heart of this architectural marvel is the mythical Sphinx, guarding the resort\'s entrances, symbolizing the fusion of two distinct cultures-European elegance and Indian heritage-creating a truly unique and memorable experience.



Each dining space at Raffles Udaipur is carefully designed to match the unique offerings it provides. The Dining Room, located at the heart of the resort, is an inviting and elegant space, embodying the warmth of the \"center of the home.\" The Long Bar comes to life each evening with bold colors, contemporary furniture, and a lively atmosphere. The Writers\' Bar offers a timeless, colonial-inspired design with an intimate library, brass counters, textured walls, and sparkling chandeliers. The resort\'s restaurants, featuring high ceilings, carved stone tabletops, and classic woodwork, combine traditional charm with modern elegance.



This accolade further cements Raffles Udaipur\'s reputation as a symbol of luxury and design excellence, continuing to redefine the standard for luxury resorts in India.



About Raffles Udaipur



Located in the romantic and historic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the hotel is reminiscent of a grand country estate that brings a private oasis experience on an island. Set in the midst of Udai Sagar Lake that is home to migratory birds and bountiful flora and fauna Raffles Udaipur, with its evocative experiences gives a reason to discover the city of Udaipur, anew. A scenic 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a gentle and calming boat ride, transports guests from the real world to the surreal. The 101 rooms and suites offer unhindered, breath-taking views of the lake and captivating sunsets. Bespoke dining venues and programs offer unparalleled gastronomy. The leisurely romantic walks in the outdoor spaces are serene, making it a haven for travellers who are on a constant quest of peace and rejuvenation. Legendary Raffles service coupled with discrete and charming promises to make guests in residence feel the extraordinary emotional wellbeing that the brand is committed to.



About Raffles



Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles\' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles\' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

