National Guardsmen Destroy Russian Tank, Ammo Depot In Donetsk Region
Date
11/25/2024 12:10:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Donetsk region, National Guardsmen used drones to hit nine enemy positions, a main battle tank, and 10 other units of military equipment.
That's according to the National Guard Commander, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko , Ukrinform reports.
Video: Oleksandr Pivnenko, Telegram
"During this day, our guardsmen deployed on the front line destroyed a tank, four units of armored vehicles; six other vehicles, an ammunition depot, and two UAVs," the commander reported.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards destroyed a Russian tank near Vovchansk.
