National Guardsmen Destroy Russian Tank, Ammo Depot In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Donetsk region, National Guardsmen used drones to hit nine enemy positions, a main battle tank, and 10 other units of military equipment.

That's according to the National Guard Commander, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko , Ukrinform reports.

Video: Oleksandr Pivnenko, Telegram

"During this day, our guardsmen deployed on the front line destroyed a tank, four units of armored vehicles; six other vehicles, an ammunition depot, and two UAVs," the commander reported.

