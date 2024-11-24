Winter Session Of Parliament Begins Monday: Waqf Bill To Banking Laws 16 Legislations On Govt Agenda Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held between November 25. There will be a total of 19 sittings.

The opposition has asked the Centre to allow discussions in the Parliament on the US prosecutors' bribery charges against the Adani Group. The violence in Manipur is also expected to feature in the Parliament session.

| Waqf Bill among 16 legislations listed for Winter Session of Parliament

Union Kiren Rijiju said that the matters to be taken up in the two Houses will be decided by their authorised committees with the consent of the respective Chair.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi -led Union government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Act Amendment Bill , for the for the session which runs till December 20.

Five bills have been listed for introduction, consideration and passage, while 10 are for consideration and passage, according to the bulletin of the Lok Sabha

The details of the bills, as prepared by New Delhi-based PRS Legislative Research (PRS) is as follows:

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024: Seeks to provide for the development of shipping and ensure compliance with obligations under international treaties.The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024: Seeks to promote coastal trade and encourage the participation of Indian vessels for national security and commercial needs.| JPC meeting on Waqf Bill turns ugly, TMC MP 'hurts himself' after argument

3. The Indian Ports Bill, 2024: This bill seeks to provide measures to secure the conservation of ports, security and pollution control at ports in line with obligations under international treaties.

4. The Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Seeks to amend the Punjab Courts Act, 1918, to enhance the pecuniary appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh.