(MENAFN) Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson has criticized President Joe Biden for escalating the Ukraine conflict, suggesting that Biden is willing to take extreme risks, even at the expense of U.S. national security, to undermine Donald Trump’s potential presidency and derail any possibility of a peaceful resolution to the war. Johnson argues that Biden is using the crisis to create a situation where Trump’s presidency could be blocked, even speculating that Biden might provoke a war to declare martial law and prevent from taking office.

Johnson likened Biden’s approach to that of a “suicide bomber,” willing to take reckless risks as he faces the end of his presidency. He contended that Biden’s actions are driven by a lack of concern for the consequences, emphasizing that those in power seem willing to escalate tensions despite the risks. He also pointed out that the West is seriously underestimating Russia’s military capabilities and willingness to retaliate, accusing the U.S. of failing to recognize the gravity of provoking a nation like Russia.

Johnson also drew a comparison, saying that if Russia were to arm Mexican drug cartels with missiles aimed at U.S. soil, the U.S. would immediately retaliate. He suggested that Russia’s patience with Western actions is limited, and Putin’s recent missile launch was a clear warning that Russia has powerful, defensive weapons capable of reaching Europe, and it is prepared to use them if Western nations continue supporting missile strikes on Russian territory.

