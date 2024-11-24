Actionaid International Foundation Representative: No Deal Is Better Than A Bad Deal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "No deal is better than a bad deal. The current deal is a bad deal. Therefore, the least developed countries and small island states left the meeting," Brandon Wu, the representative of ActionAid International Foundation, told journalists, Azernews reports.

"I would like to emphasize that it is a bad deal not just because the number is too low. It is a bad deal because the text right now allows developed countries to walk away from any obligation to provide finance to the developing world. Only, the European Union spoke up in that meeting, and together with Japan supported this deal," Brandon Wu said.

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.

The event gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global, collective and inclusive climate action.

Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilient communities.