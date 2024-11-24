Actionaid International Foundation Representative: No Deal Is Better Than A Bad Deal
Date
11/24/2024 7:10:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"No deal is better than a bad deal. The current deal is a bad
deal. Therefore, the least developed countries and small island
states left the meeting," Brandon Wu, the representative of
ActionAid International Foundation, told journalists,
Azernews reports.
"I would like to emphasize that it is a bad deal not just
because the number is too low. It is a bad deal because the text
right now allows developed countries to walk away from any
obligation to provide finance to the developing world. Only, the
European Union spoke up in that meeting, and together with Japan
supported this deal," Brandon Wu said.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member
states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders,
young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil
society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global,
collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.