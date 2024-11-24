Invaders Shell Zelenivka In Kherson Region - One Person Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian shelling of the village of Zelenivka in Kherson region, houses were damaged and one person was wounded.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko reported this in Telegram .

“Zelenivka is under enemy fire again. The ruscists fired on the village from the temporarily occupied left bank. They hit residential areas. Private houses were damaged,” Mrochko wrote.

According to him, it is already known about one wounded.

As Ukrinform reported, two women were injured as a result of Russian artillery shelling of Kherson.