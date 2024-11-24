Israeli Prime Minister closely observes actions of his dismissed Defense Minister

(MENAFN) A Hebrew news outlet reported on Saturday that Israeli Prime is closely observing the actions of his dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Galant, intending to label him a "defector" from the Likud party. According to the Walla news site, sources within Likud confirmed that both the party and Netanyahu are monitoring Galant's behavior in the Israeli parliament (Knesset), in preparation for declaring his defection and his decision not to run in the upcoming elections.

These sources explained that since Galant’s removal from his position on November 5, Likud has been tracking his statements and actions in the Knesset, particularly those critical of Netanyahu’s government. The aim is to gather evidence showing that Galant is acting independently, which could serve as the basis for declaring him a defector and blocking his future candidacy.

Additionally, the sources disclosed that Netanyahu seeks to pressure Galant into resigning from the Knesset to prevent him from opposing the government. On November 5, Netanyahu dismissed Galant as defense minister, replacing him with Israel Katz due to differences in handling the Gaza conflict and southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu mentioned a "crisis of confidence" between himself and Galant, which undermined their ability to effectively manage the Gaza war. Israel’s aggressive actions in Lebanon, including intensified airstrikes and ground incursions since September 23, have resulted in thousands of deaths and widespread displacement. The Israeli attacks on Lebanon have led to 3,645 fatalities, 15,355 injuries, and the displacement of approximately 1.4 million people, according to official Lebanese statistics.

