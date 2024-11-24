Russian Shelling Injures Elderly Woman In Kherson
Date
11/24/2024 5:11:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An 83-year-old woman has been injured in the Russian artillery shelling of Kherson.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the incident in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian military struck the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery. An 83-year-old woman, who was outside at the time of the strike, was injured," the post said.
Read also:
Russian strikes on Kherson region leave one person injured
It added that the woman sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, and a partial traumatic amputation of her forearm.
The woman is in serious condition and has been hospitalized for treatment.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN24112024000193011044ID1108919744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.