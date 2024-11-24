Russian Shelling Injures Elderly Woman In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An 83-year-old woman has been in the Russian artillery shelling of Kherson.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the incident in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian military struck the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery. An 83-year-old woman, who was outside at the time of the strike, was injured," the post said.

It added that the woman sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, and a partial traumatic amputation of her forearm.

The woman is in serious condition and has been hospitalized for treatment.

