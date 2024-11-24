Violence Erupts In Kurram As Clashes Leave 18 Dead, Protests Sweep Pakistan After Massacre

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Kurram: Tensions have escalated in Lower Kurram as violent clashes between Alizai, Bagan, Balishkhel, Kunj Alizai, and Maqbool tribes continue in the wake of the brutal killing of 44 individuals by armed assailants.



The ongoing exchange of heavy gunfire and automatic weapons has claimed 18 more lives and left over 30 injured, according to Kurram police. The violence has caused significant damage to homes and shops in the area, further exacerbating the crisis.

Amid the clashes, many residents from affected villages have fled to safer locations. Due to the volatile security situation, schools across the district remain closed, leaving communities in disarray.

Also Read: Child Marriage in Mardan: Authorities Rescue Minor, Arrest Father in Poverty-Driven Case

The attack on passenger vehicles in Kurram has sparked protests nationwide, with demonstrators demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.



In Karachi , thousands, led by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, staged protests across multiple locations. At Khajeh Isna Asheri Mosque in Kharadar, Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi criticized the government, judiciary, security forces, and media for their indifference toward the tragedy. Protesters condemned the attack as a premeditated act of terror, highlighting the loss of women, children, and infants in the massacre. They also demanded swift recovery of missing passengers.

A rally took

place in Gilgit from Imamia Mosque to Benazir Shaheed Chowk, while a similar protest took place in Skardu.

In Kohat , protesters blocked Kohat-Hangu Road, calling for justice, while similar demonstrations occurred in Bannu .

Sindh witnessed protests in Jacobabad, Sujawal, and Nawabshah, with rallies blocking the Hala National Highway in Matiari. In Punjab , rallies were organized in Bahawalpur and Bhakkar, where participants strongly condemned the violence and demanded action against the culprits.

The tragedy unfolded on Thursday morning when a convoy of 200 vehicles traveling between Peshawar and Parachinar was ambushed by armed men in Mandori and Ochit. The indiscriminate firing killed 44 people, including eight women and three children, and injured over 30 others.

The deceased were laid to rest in their ancestral villages amid heartrending scenes. The main Peshawar-Parachinar highway remains closed due to security concerns, while shops and schools in Parachinar are shut in mourning.

Protesters across Pakistan have united in their demand for justice, calling for immediate arrests, accountability, and measures to prevent future violence in the region.