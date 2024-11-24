Malmö FC Joins Football Alliance For Climate At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

At the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Swedish club Malmö joined the Football Clubs Alliance for Climate, a new initiative that unites Europe's top football teams to combat climate change.

Azernews reports that Niklas Karlnen, Board Member of the European Club Association (ECA) and CEO of Malmö, stated that the club is joining the Sports for Climate Action Framework program through this alliance, urging other football clubs to contribute to global climate efforts.

The conference, organized by ECA, Azerbaijani club Garabagh FK, and COP29, was attended by notable clubs such as Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Porto. The event highlighted how football can lead in addressing environmental challenges.

ECA Director General Charlie Marshall emphasized in his speech: “At COP29, we commit to actively participating in the fight against the climate crisis. As part of our sustainable development strategy, we aim to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.”