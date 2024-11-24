Malmö FC Joins Football Alliance For Climate At COP29

Malmö FC Joins Football Alliance For Climate At COP29
Nazrin Abdul
At the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Swedish football club Malmö
joined the Football Clubs Alliance for Climate, a new initiative
that unites Europe's top football teams to combat climate
change.
Azernews reports that Niklas Karlnen, Board
Member of the European Club Association (ECA) and CEO of Malmö,
stated that the club is joining the Sports for Climate Action
Framework program through this alliance, urging other football
clubs to contribute to global climate efforts.
The conference, organized by ECA, Azerbaijani club Garabagh FK,
and COP29, was attended by notable clubs such as Liverpool,
Atletico Madrid, and Porto. The event highlighted how football can
lead in addressing environmental challenges.
ECA Director General Charlie Marshall emphasized in his speech:
“At COP29, we commit to actively participating in the fight against
the climate crisis. As part of our sustainable development
strategy, we aim to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.”
