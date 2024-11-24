U.S. Says North Korea Ready For Nuclear Test, Awaits Political Go-Ahead
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
North Korea is only a "political decision" away from carrying
out its seventh nuclear test, a senior U.S. official said Friday,
at a time when the world is closely watching for any shifts in
Pyongyang's policy direction in connection with Donald Trump's
upcoming return to the White House, Azernews
reports, citing Kyodonews.
"The United States assesses that (North Korea) has prepared its
Punggye-ri test site for its potential seventh explosive nuclear
test," said Alexandra Bell, deputy assistant secretary of state for
nuclear affairs.
At a conference in Washington organized by the Korea Society,
she said, "Such a test would constitute a grave escalation of
tensions in the region and present a security risk to the entire
world," warning also that Pyongyang's actions to date have shown
that it is determined to advance its nuclear and missile
development programs.
In late October, South Korea's military intelligence agency said
that North Korea had completed preparations for a nuclear test at
the key site located in the northeast of the country for a possible
test before the U.S. presidential election.
In the days leading up to the Nov. 5 election, North Korea
test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time
in almost a year. The ICBM, which North Korea calls its new
Hwasong-19, flew for about 85 minutes, the longest duration
registered yet in any such test by Pyongyang.
In addition to the ICBM, North Korea test-fired multiple
short-range ballistic missiles just ahead of the election.
Since Trump emerged as the decisive winner over Vice President
Kamala Harris, however, North Korea has halted its saber-rattling.
The president-elect has said he plans to "get along" with the
country's leader Kim Jong Un as he sought to do in his first
term.
North Korea's previous nuclear test, conducted in September
2017, was by far its most powerful ever. It took place in the first
year of Trump's presidency, before he and Kim held the inaugural
summit between U.S. and North Korean leaders in Singapore in June
the following year.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.