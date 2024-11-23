France Has No Red Lines In Ukraine Support French FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Foreign Jean-Noël Barrot has indirectly confirmed that Ukraine might use long-range French missiles against Russia, though he refrained from specifying whether French weaponry has already been deployed in such operations.

According to Ukrinform, he stated this in an interview with the BBC.

"The principle has been set... our messages to President Zelensky have been well received," the French Foreign Minister said

Barrot emphasized that Western allies should not impose any restrictions on their support for Ukraine against Russia, nor should they“set and express red lines.”

Asked if this could even mean French troops in combat he said: "We do not discard any option."

Barrot reiterated that France will continue to support Ukraine as intensely and for as long as necessary.

“Each time the Russian army progresses by one square kilometer, the threat gets one square kilometer closer to Europe,” Barrot stressed.

He hinted that France, already prepared to extend an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, is actively engaging in discussions with its partners and allies to bring them closer to France's stance on this issue.

As reported by Ukrinform, Barrot and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, during their meeting in London, expressed concern about the risk of the "Putinization" of the world and reaffirmed their shared commitment to counter Russia's attempts to undermine the international order.