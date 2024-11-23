Europe Honors Memory Of Holodomor Victims In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European leaders are commemorating the 91st anniversary of the Holodomor genocide of 1932-1933.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

In particular, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola posted a message on social X .“Today Europe joins the people of Ukraine to remember and honor the millions of of the Holodomor,” she wrote.

Italian Foreign Antonio Tajani also responded.“Today we remember the Holodomor, a genocide that killed more than 6 million people in Ukraine in 1932-1933 on Stalin's orders. My thoughts are with these tragic events and with the ongoing war in Ukraine,” he wrote on the social network X.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže reminded that her country recognized the Holodomor as genocide in 2008.

“Russia is continuing what it started 91 years ago - trying to wipe the Ukrainian people off the face of the earth. Then through artificial famine, today - through missiles, bombs, murders, rapes, attacks on ports and energy facilities,” she emphasized .

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs also honored the memory of the victims of the Holodomor organized by the Stalinist regime on social network X .“The Ukrainian resistance was not broken then, and the Russian aggressors will not win today. Today, Ukraine has true friends who will support it in all ways,” the foreign ministry emphasized.

President, First Lady commemoratevictims in Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday, November 23, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomors.

In the twentieth century, Ukrainians survived three Holodomors: 1921-1923, 1932-1933, and the famine of 1946-1947. The largest was the famine of 1932-1933, which is called the genocide of the Ukrainian people committed by the Stalinist regime.