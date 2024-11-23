Guangdong Radio And Television Station- Shenzhen Youth Shine At COP29: A Green Declaration Of Youth Responsibility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen youth Wang Zunyao is a standout participant in the 3rd "Just Shenzhen · Just Young" Contest, co-organized by Guangdong Satellite TV of Guangdong and Television Station.

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 12, 2024, 18-year-old Shenzhen youth Wang Zunyao, a standout in the 3rd“Just Shenzhen, Just Young” Video Contest co-organized by Guangdong Satellite TV of Guangdong and Television Station, traveled to Azerbaijan with the Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation to participate in the high-profile 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29).He delivered a Green Declaration in the Blue Zone, showcasing the international vision and responsibility of Shenzhen youth.











During his speech, Wang passionately shared the new understanding of the relationship between humanity and the Earth among young people:“Education and social media have played an important role in shaping our environmental awareness. Schools have begun prioritizing sustainability in their curricula, teaching us about the importance of protecting renewable energy and ecological balance. Through these channels, we gain insights into sustainable innovation practices and learn from the experiences of our global peers, inspiring us to contribute to this cause.”











On the same day, the“Shenzhen Day: Innovation-Driven Sustainable Development of Megacities” side event kicked off in the COP29 Blue Zone. Organized by the UNDP SDG Innovation Lab (Longhua Shenzhen) in partnership with the Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation, and co-organized by the Longhua International Cooperation Center and Biosphere3, the event brought together international organizations, governments, professional institutions, businesses, and youth representatives from Shenzhen. Participants discussed cutting-edge topics such as policy formulation, the creation of sustainable youth communities, carbon-neutral economy, and green industry innovation, exploring Shenzhen's successful experience in driving green development in megacities through innovation, and seeking innovative paths and policy frameworks for sustainable green development in megacities.

Shenzhen youth shone brightly on the COP29 stage, embodying youth and responsibility through action and heralding the era of green development.

