Kuwait Inaugurates Charitable Educational, Residential Complexes In Jordan
Date
11/23/2024 3:02:56 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
AMMAN, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri inaugurated Saturday Kuwaiti-funded charitable educational and residential complexes in the Jordanian capital Amman.
The educational complex comprises two three-story buildings - a kindergarten and a preliminary school, built on an area of 5,000 square meters in Amman, the Kuwaiti diplomat told KUNA following the inauguration ceremony.
Ambassador Al-Marri added that the residential complex has three four-story buildings, which would be rented and their revenues would be used to pay for the needs of orphans nationwide.
These charitable projects are meant to aid orphans: the most vulnerable segment in the society, Ambassador Al-Marri said, noting there funded by Kuwaiti philanthropists. (end)
