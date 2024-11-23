Jharkhand Loss Deeply Painful: Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that loss in Jharkhand is“deeply painful” despite the BJP-led alliance's clean sweep in the Assam bypolls.

“The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me personally, even though we secured victory in all five by-elections in Assam. I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our Karyakartas in Jharkhand, who gave their all in this election,” the Chief Minister wrote on X

He added:“We fought with a vision to protect the state from infiltration and to lead it on the path of development, fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth. However, we must humbly accept the mandate of the people, for that is the true essence of democracy. In these challenging times, we will stand firmly with our Karyakartas, offering them unwavering support and solidarity."

Five Assembly seats in Assam - Dholai, Behali, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli went to bypolls as the legislators in these seats were elected to the Lok Sabha in the general elections this year.

Except for Samaguri, other four constituencies were held by BJP and its allies - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Congress heavyweight and now Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain has been representing the Samaguri seat in the state assembly since 2001. He fought this year's Lok Sabha election and defeated three-time MP Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri.

His son Tanzil Hussain was given a Congress ticket to fight polls in Samaguri; however, he lost to BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah by a margin of more than 26,000 votes.

The BJP has retained two constituencies - Dholai and Behali with Nihar Ranjan Das and Diganta Ghatowal comfortably winning these two constituencies in the by-election.

AGP also won the Bongaigaon seat by a margin of 35,164 votes. Diptimayee Choudhury won here on AGP's ticket. Her husband and now a Lok Sabha MP from Barpeta - Phanibhusan Choudhury was a six-time MLA from Bongaigaon seat.

Another ally of the BJP, UPPL also won the byelection in the Sidli Assembly constituency defeating his nearest candidate by a difference of 37,016 votes.

Congress fought elections in five seats but failed to win anywhere.