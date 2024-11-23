KEPS Organizes Campaign To Clean Up Kuwait Towers' Beach

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Environment Protection Society (KEPS) organized on Saturday a campaign to clean up the beach of Kuwait Towers, in collaboration with Japanese Embassy and Society, and Environment Public Authority (EPA) and the Scientific Center.

Speaking in a press release, KEPS Secretary General Jenan Behzad said the initiative, which is part of the "operation turtles" campaign, aims to spread awareness and healthy environmental culture among all segments of society.

Kuwait has exerted efforts in protecting sea turtles from extinction, she said, noting that challenges facing turtles are plastic pollution, urban extinction and human activities affect negatively their lives.

Sea turtles play a vital role in maintaining maritime environment health as they curb the excessive growth of seaweeds.

Meanwhile, EPA Deputy Director General Dr. Abdullah Al-Zaidan lauded Japanese Embassy and Society's efforts in organizing their annual campaign to clean up "operation sea turtles" to spread awareness on this matter.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Zaidan affirmed EPA keenness of EPA on this activity with Japanese Embassy, and other institutions.

Individual, institutional and societal cooperation contributes to offering the best solutions for sustainable environment in light of global climate changes, he noted.

For his part, Charge d'Affaires at Japanese Embassy in Kuwait Kaneko Koji said the campaign seeks to preserve environment and cleanness.

He referred to the increasing number of participants in the move, thanking the Scientific Center for its role in this matter.

The KEPS marked its Golden jubilee while the "sea turtle" campaign celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. (end)

