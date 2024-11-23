Iraq Appeals To UN, Arab League, OIC On Israeli Occupation Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Iraq said it has appealed to the UN Security Council (UNSC) and Secretary General of the UN, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on recent Israeli threats.

In a statement on Saturday, the Iraqi Foreign said: "Iraq is a pillar for stability in its regional and international surroundings, and is among the countries most committed to the principles of the United Nations Charter," warning that the occupation's recent statement to the UNSC is "a systematic policy to create allegations and pretexts to expand the scope of conflict in the region."

"Iraq was keen to exercise restraint regarding the use of its airspace to target a neighboring country, affirming the importance of the international communityآ's intervention to stop these aggressive behaviors, which constitute a blatant violation of the principles of international law," it added.

The Israeli occupation force had claimed that its forces faced attacks coming from Iraqi lands, threatening to expand the war in the Middle East to include Iraq.

The Arab League announced it will hold an extraordinary session on Sunday on a permanent envoys level, to discuss the Israeli occupation threats to Iraq. (end)

