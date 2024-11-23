Lavrov describes Brazil G20 summit as ‘very positive’

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov described the outcome of the G20 summit in Brazil as "very positive" and emphasized several significant agreements reached during the two-day event held in Rio de Janeiro from November 18-19. Representing President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov noted that the summit participants supported the establishment of a new global coordination body aimed at combating hunger and poverty, with the goal of eradicating hunger by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.



Lavrov highlighted Russia’s involvement in the initiative and its ongoing programs to help developing countries and contribute to global food and energy security. He also introduced the Greater Eurasian Partnership, a Russian-led initiative to connect Europe and Asia and ensure regional stability.



Commenting on the G20 summit’s final declaration, Lavrov pointed out that while the West attempted to focus solely on the Ukraine conflict, other nations insisted on addressing additional global issues. Russia agreed to the declaration’s mention of Ukraine, particularly supporting a call for honest and realistic peace discussions. The declaration also included calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, taxing the super-rich, and addressing issues like artificial intelligence and gender equality.



