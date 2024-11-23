Mpox Still Public Health Emergency: WHO

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

GENEVA, Nov 23 (NNN-XINHUA) - The upsurge of mpox continues to constitute a public emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The decision, made at a meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee, is based on the rising number and continuing geographic spread of cases, operational challenges in the field, and the need to mount and sustain a cohesive response across countries and partners, the WHO said in a statement.

In August, the WHO declared a health emergency due to the outbreak of mpox in Africa. A total of 12,596 cases had been confirmed as of Nov 17, according to a WHO report. - NNN-XINHUA