Roll Mobility Partners With Makegood To Transform Accessibility In The French Quarter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Roll Mobility and MakeGood have partnered to create a groundbreaking accessibility map of New Orleans' French Quarter, paving the way for a more inclusive city

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the 2025 Super Bowl and Mardi Gras approaching, Roll Mobility and MakeGood have partnered with local businesses to create a groundbreaking accessibility map of New Orleans' French Quarter, paving the way for a more inclusive city.Historically, the Super Bowl attracts upwards of 125,000 visitors to its host city, while Mardi Gras can attract even more substantial numbers often exceeding one million during the two weeks of festivities. The French Quarter Access Project will utilize the Roll Mobility app's innovative rating and mapping system to create a comprehensive accessibility map of the French Quarter and Central Business District ahead of the events.How It WorksThrough the Roll Mobility app, users can rate and review the accessibility of establishments, such as restaurants, public spaces, and parking areas. Participants earn leaderboard points for each review, compete for exciting prizes, and contribute to an invaluable resource for locals and tourists alike. This community-driven initiative empowers individuals to explore the city with confidence while encouraging businesses to enhance accessibility for everyone.Accessibility MattersIn Louisiana, 28% of adults report having a disability, exceeding the national average of 26%. Despite the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), many establishments remain inaccessible due to grandfathering clauses. This leaves wheelchair users and others with mobility challenges uncertain about whether they can fully participate in daily activities. Accessible environments benefit all by fostering inclusivity, innovation, and adaptability, creating spaces that work for diverse needs. Joe Foster, one of the founders of Roll, had this to say,“We were so excited when MakeGood approached us with the idea. We already had some traction in the French Quarter, and when they said they wanted to come together with their New Orleans community partners to create a living accessibility map in the French Quarter- we were in! This effort will improve inclusion and community connection for years to come.”About MakeGoodMakeGood believes in design for all and is dedicated to empowering communities to transform the built environment into spaces that uphold dignity and accessibility. By leveraging digital design and fabrication tools, MakeGood develops adaptive technologies and creative solutions that push the boundaries of inclusive design. This collective of makers, designers, caretakers, and innovators is reshaping how accessibility can improve lives.About Roll MobilityRoll Mobility is an innovative app that bridges the information gap for people with disabilities. Specifically designed for wheelchair users and individuals with mobility challenges, Roll Mobility empowers its community with reliable, up-to-date accessibility information. By providing insights on ramps, elevators, restrooms, parking spaces, and more, the app takes the guesswork out of navigating public spaces. With over 1,000 users across the globe and 35 Adaptive Programs nationwide, Roll Mobility continues to grow its mission of creating a world that works for everyone.Get InvolvedRoll Mobility and MakeGood aim to foster collaboration and community engagement that extends beyond special events like the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras, paving the way for a more inclusive future. Here's how you can join the movement:Download the Roll Mobility App to participate in mapping accessibility in the French Quarter and Central Business District (and your local area).Compete for prizes by earning points for every review.Spread the word on social media to amplify the cause.Sponsor a prize to encourage more contributions.Together, we can make New Orleans a more accessible city-one review at a time.To Learn MoreVisit to download the Roll Mobility App: QR Code Link.For interviews or media inquiries, please email ....

Roll Team

Roll Mobility App.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.