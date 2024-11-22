Burson Names Taj Reid Global Chief Creative Officer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Burson has hired Edelman's Taj Reid as its new global chief creative officer.



Reid brings a wealth of experience in blending creative, design, and to deliver impactful campaigns across industries. Read will assume his new role on January 8, 2025.



“In today's fragmented landscape, reaching key audiences requires more than timing and platforms-it demands creative, multi-dimensional experiences that cut through the noise and inspire action,” said Burson global CEO Corey duBrowa, Global CEO of Burson.“Taj is an exceptional talent who understands how to craft these experiences to build preference and reputations for clients.”



Reid joins Burson from Edelman, where he served as global chief experience officer and US chief creative officer. Prior to Edelman, he was principal creative director at Microsoft, leading teams in crafting digital products and community experiences for Mixed Reality.



Earlier in his career, Reid served an Edelman creative director.



“Burson's vision combines the promise of technology with the unique inspiration of human creativity,” said Reid.“I'm excited to help clients build future-ready brands that resonate deeply with people.”



Reid succeeds Simon Shaw, who will leave Burson at the end of 2024.“I'd like to thank Simon for his leadership and contributions over the past year,” said duBrowa.“We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”



