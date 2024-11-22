UK-Based Private Investigators Launch Eye Witness Statement Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rees, the UK's leading private investigative agency, has announced plans for a new Eye Witness statement service. Eyewitnesses are often crucial in criminal trials, providing vital evidence for a conviction. However, it can be difficult for of a crime to ensure that someone will be present to witness it.



Bond Rees proposes that their eyewitness statement service will allow victims and other witnesses to hire a private investigator to witness the events. This service can be utilised for ongoing crimes that may be challenging to prove without witnesses, such as hate crimes, child abuse, drug dealing, gang crime, domestic abuse, and theft.



The professional eyewitness will not intervene in these cases, but will only observe. They will then provide a detailed and accurate account of what they saw, reducing the time spent by lawyers searching for a viable eyewitness. All eyewitness testimony provided by Bond Rees' agents will be an honest account of the events from the perspective of the eyewitness. They cannot be instructed on what to say, but they will strive to include as much detail as possible.



“For repeating crimes like domestic violence, hate crimes, or even theft it can be difficult for victims and their lawyers to find eyewitnesses,” Said founder Aaron Bond.“But we want to change that. Our team of private investigators is composed of ex-police and military personnel who understand how important a solid eyewitness account is, and we endeavour to be there when people need us.”



As the leading private investigative agency in the UK, Bond Rees offers a comprehensive range of services to their clients, including bug sweeps, corporate investigations, people and asset tracing, process serving, and polygraph tests.



Every investigation undertaken by Bond Rees is ethical, effective, and conducted following the appropriate laws and regulations. Bond Rees will never disclose a client's information without consent and adhere strictly to GDPR.

Company :-Bond Rees Ltd

User :- Aaron Bond

Email :...

Phone :-08000029468

Url :-